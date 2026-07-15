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Exigen que Marina del Pilar solicite licencia por “traición a la patria”

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Este miércoles, en conferencia matutina la gobernadora Marina del Pilar, acusó al ex gobernador, Jaime Bonilla de tenderle una trampa donde se había simulado comunicación con presuntos asesores del FBI para aclarar la revocación de su visa.

“Me ofreció reunirse con personas de Estados Unidos para platicar con el tema relacionado con mi visa. confié de buena fe en antecesor y tuve esa reunión de la cual se han difundido fragmentos. Hoy queda claro para todos, que fue una trampa” dijo la morenista.

Apenas este lunes, nuevos fragmentos de una conversación fueron difundidos por el diario nacional mexicano “El Universal”, donde se escucha a la gobernadora dispuesta a apoyar con presuntos asesores con información de seguridad del estado, por lo que desde la oposición se le ha acusado de traición a la patria, al acceder a compartir información confidencial por mejorar su relación con Estados Unidos.

“Es increíble que haya sucedido eso cuando se han cantado hasta canciones de venganza, uno al otro, cómo confías en una persona si me parece totalmente irrelevante y falta de responsabilidad la respuesta que dio la gobernadora” dijo Liz Mata, quién es dirigente estatal del PAN, manifestó que además junto con la diputada federal Eva María, buscarán promover un juicio politico ya que se no se trata de un tema menor.

“Exigimos, seriedad y responsabilidad en los cargos lo que hoy vemos es irresponsabilidad, irresponsabilidad, te ignorancia y una falta de atención a los baja californianos” dijo la dirigente.

Fue en mayo del 2025, cuando la visa de la gobernadora fue revocada, a pesar de que se ha mencionado razones que corresponden a investigación por parte de Estados Unidos, oficialmente, el gobierno no ha emitido públicamente señalamientos.

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