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Feather Alert: 45-year-old man reported missing, last seen on July 1 in Thermal

CHP
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Updated
today at 6:34 PM
Published 6:21 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - The California Highway Patrol issued a Feather Alert for a 45-year-old man last seen in Thermal on July 1.

Raymond Torres of the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians tribe was last seen near the area of Martinez Road and Polk Street. He is believed to be on foot.

He is described as five feet and 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If seen, you are asked to call 9-1-1.

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