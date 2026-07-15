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Mireya Bran presenta sus propuestas como candidata a concejal de Somerton

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA) – La candidata a concejal de la ciudad de Somerton, Mireya Bran, ha dado a conocer una serie de propuestas enfocadas en fortalecer la participación ciudadana, mejorar los servicios públicos e impulsar el desarrollo económico de la comunidad.

Entre los principales ejes de su campaña destaca el compromiso con la transparencia y la rendición de cuentas, asegurando que, de ser electa, buscará mantener una comunicación abierta con los residentes sobre las decisiones y el uso de los recursos públicos.

Bran también ha impulsado espacios de diálogo con los habitantes de Somerton a través de un podcast, donde entrevista a miembros de la comunidad para conocer sus inquietudes, necesidades e historias. Según la candidata, este proyecto le ha permitido escuchar directamente las voces de los ciudadanos y comprender mejor los desafíos que enfrenta la ciudad.

En materia social, señala que uno de sus objetivos es desarrollar programas que beneficien a niños, jóvenes y adultos mayores, promoviendo oportunidades de crecimiento, actividades comunitarias y mejores servicios para estos sectores de la población.

En el ámbito de la seguridad pública, Bran propone mejorar los salarios de los bomberos y policías, al considerar que una mejor remuneración contribuiría a reconocer su labor y fortalecer los servicios de emergencia y protección para la comunidad.

Otra de sus prioridades es la mejora de la infraestructura de Somerton, además de impulsar políticas que favorezcan a los pequeños negocios, con el propósito de fortalecer la economía local y crear condiciones que permitan atraer nuevas inversiones y empresas a la ciudad.

La candidata afirma contar con una amplia experiencia de servicio dentro de la comunidad. Asimismo, destaca su faceta personal como esposa y madre de dos hijos que actualmente sirven en las Fuerzas Armadas de Estados Unidos. Bran señala que, así como sus hijos sirven al país, ella desea servir a la comunidad desde el gobierno municipal.

Finalmente, Mireya Bran hace un llamado a los ciudadanos para participar en las próximas elecciones, destacando la importancia del voto como una herramienta para influir en el futuro de la ciudad.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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