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Teen dies after fall at Big Bear Dam, investigation ongoing

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Published 1:00 PM

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — An 18-year-old woman died Tuesday night after falling from a structure beneath the Highway 18 Bridge near Big Bear Dam, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff's Station responded to a search and rescue call at approximately 11:03 at Big Bear Dam, located at 37800 Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake.

Authorities said the woman had been underneath the Highway 18 Bridge with a group of friends when she fell from the top of a support structure beneath the highway.

When deputies arrived, they coordinated with personnel from the Big Bear Fire Department and descended the steep hillside to reach the victim. Fire paramedics immediately began lifesaving efforts after locating the woman at the bottom of the hill. Despite those efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, preliminary findings indicate there are no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident. However, the investigation remains active as authorities work to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fatal fall.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Big Bear Sheriff's Station at (909) 866-0100

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Tommy Gallegos

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