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California rules for workers in heat

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New
Published 10:29 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)- Employers in the valley must provide fresh water, shade, and rest breaks during extreme heat. The law in California requires employers to put shade in place when temperatures pass 80°F. Workers can request rest breaks in the shade at any time to cool down. 

Employers must check workers for signs of sickness. They must also ensure regular and mandatory rest breaks. 

Heat Requirement Rules: When temperatures reach extreme heat

  • Breaks: Workers have a right to a minute cool down break in the shade anytime they feel they need it
  • Water: Employers must provide enough fresh, cool water so each worker can drink at least one quart per hour
  • Shade: Shaded areas must be put up when temperatures exceed and be large enough to comfortably fit all resting workers

Stay tuned for my full story at 5 to see what what employers are doing to protect their workers during the extreme heat.

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Kiera McKinney

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