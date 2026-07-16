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Concerns grow over reports of suspected dog poisonings in Yucca Valley

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New
Published 11:26 AM

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — Concern is growing in Yucca Valley after social media posts warned of suspected dog poisonings.

On Tuesday, a warning sign was placed at the Community Center advising dog owners to be cautious. Posts circulating online claim several dogs became sick or died after possibly ingesting poisoned food, but those claims have not been confirmed.

In a statement to News Channel 3, Curtis Yakimow, Yucca Valley Town Manager, said the town has not received any direct reports of poisoned dogs and has only seen the claims through social media. He said staff have been instructed to refer any information about possible cases or suspects to the Sheriff's Department and are continuing to monitor the Community Center Complex.

Officials are encouraging pet owners to keep dogs on a short leash, prevent them from eating anything found on the ground, and seek immediate veterinary care if they believe their pet may have ingested a poisonous substance. Antifreeze can be especially dangerous for dogs because they may be attracted to its sweet taste, and veterinarians say immediate treatment is critical if exposure is suspected.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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