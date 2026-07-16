Skip to Content
News

La candidata del Distrito 23, Emilia Cortez, se enfoca en el costo de vida y la atención médica

By
New
Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

CONDADO DE YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) – Los candidatos que compiten por representar al Distrito Legislativo 23 de Arizona están dando a conocer sus prioridades mientras buscan ganarse el apoyo de los votantes de cara a las próximas elecciones.

La candidata demócrata Emilia Cortez afirma que su experiencia en el sector empresarial, su servicio comunitario en juntas directivas locales y su trabajo como especialista en desarrollo económico para la Tribu Quechan la han preparado para desempeñar el cargo.

Describe al Distrito 23 como una región rural conformada por comunidades fronterizas, familias trabajadoras y una gran población latina que, según ella, no siempre se ha sentido representada. Cortez dice que esa es una de las razones por las que decidió postularse.

La asequibilidad es uno de los temas más importantes que, según ella, escucha de personas en todo el condado de Yuma. Señala cuánto ha cambiado el costo de vida con el paso del tiempo y comenta que anteriormente la vivienda en la región era mucho más accesible de lo que es hoy.

Si resulta elegida, Cortez afirma que sus principales prioridades incluirían el desarrollo de la primera infancia, los derechos sobre el agua del río Colorado y la atención médica, un tema que, según ella, la ha afectado de manera personal.

Explica que su propia experiencia defendiendo a un familiar influyó en su forma de ver el sistema de salud, y agrega que los seguros médicos no siempre funcionan para todas las familias, lo que puede obligar a algunas personas a pagar de su propio bolsillo por la atención que necesitan.

Cortez también dice que apoya la ampliación del acceso a los servicios de salud para las personas con ingresos limitados.

Añade que haber crecido como hija de un agricultor le enseñó valores como la integridad, el compromiso con la comunidad y el trabajo duro, cualidades que asegura llevaría al cargo si es elegida.

Los dos candidatos que obtengan el mayor número de votos en esta contienda avanzarán a la elección general de noviembre.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.