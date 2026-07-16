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Propone CCE agilizar cruces hacia México con programa de viajeros

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Octavio Sandoval, a través de la cámara empresarial que dirige ha generado una propuesta que busca reducir los tiempos de espera para cruzar de Estados Unidos a Mexico, se trata de un programa de viajero seguro, algo similar a lo que ocurre con SENTRI pero que sea operado por autoridades aduanales de México.

Esto ya fue presentado a autoridades aduanales, ya que se reconoce que el cuello de botella en los cruces hacia México ocurren principalmente por el diseño que se realizó de el punto de revisión aduanal mexicano.

“Para que estas personas puedan entrar en una línea confiable con un modelo mucho más avanzado del que se tiene en la SENTRI. Queremos ponerles un código que los lea y les abra la puerta. Esa definición de líneas confiables nos liberaría alrededor del 40% de personas que cruzan hacia México” dijo el líder empresarial.

Actualmente se reportan tiempos de espera menores a los reportados en semanas pasadas, sin embargo se trataría de algo temporal principalmente por las vacaciones en escuelas y la reducción de cruces por la temporada de altas temperaturas.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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