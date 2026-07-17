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Conviven en familia de Calexico a través del uso de Legos

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – El distrito escolar unificado de la ciudad de Calexico, a través de su programa SPARKS realizó una noche de juegos para familias que cumplieron con las asistencias durante los programas de verano.

Ahí se ofrecieron múltiples actividades impartidas por instructores de la compañía Lego, que acudieron específicamente a realizar esta actividad.

“Con 6 piezas de lego se pueden hacer más 915 millones de diferentes figuras nada más con 6 piezas de legos, lo que ellos están haciendo es utilizando su imaginación su creatividad, están resolviendo problemas y estas son cualidades muy importantes” dijo Arturo Jimenez, superintendente del distrito escolar.

Fueron cerca de 100 familias las que acudieron, además de que se les ofreció cena y un set de lego que pudieron llevar a casa para continuar con esta actividad que tiene grandes beneficios en el desarrollo de los estudiantes, ya que el uso de Lego es reconocida como una herramienta educativa para docentes.

“Enseñarles a los papás que LEGO no solamente es jugar lejos, se pueden usar tus actividades, tu creatividad y les estamos enseñando que también pueden desarrollar herramientas que pueden usar para un futuro en una carrera y también el desarrollo académico” dijo Esmeralda García, directora del programa SPARKS.

Con esta actividad, se cierran las actividades de verano, donde hasta 900 pequeños fueron inscritos.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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