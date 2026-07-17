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Family speaks out after Palm Springs road rage crash leaves woman critically injured

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Published 11:07 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — New details are emerging after a violent crash on North Indian Canyon Drive that left three people injured, including a woman who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The four-vehicle crash happened July 14 at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Indian Canyon Drive north of Via Escuela.

Palm Springs police initially reported the crash as a suspected DUI collision. However, investigators later determined the crash stemmed from a road rage encounter between the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the initial collision.

According to police, investigators developed probable cause that 30-year-old Gabriel Gutierrez-Roque of Rancho Cucamonga intentionally turned his vehicle toward another vehicle, causing the crash. The collision ultimately involved four vehicles and sent three people to the hospital.

Gutierrez-Roque was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury and assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle, according to police.

One of the victims, Ana Serrano, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized after undergoing multiple surgeries, according to her family.

Her family says Serrano faces a long road to recovery. They describe her as a dedicated medical assistant who has spent her career caring for others.

The family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical expenses and recovery costs.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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