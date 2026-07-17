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Gerardo Anaya busca la reelección como Alcalde para continuar el crecimiento y desarrollo de Somerton

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA) – Con la mirada puesta en consolidar los proyectos de crecimiento económico y desarrollo urbano, el alcalde de Somerton, Gerardo Anaya, busca la reelección, destacando los resultados obtenidos durante los últimos siete años al frente del gobierno municipal.

Anaya asegura que su administración ha centrado sus esfuerzos en impulsar el desarrollo económico de la ciudad mediante inversiones en infraestructura y la atracción de nuevas oportunidades que fortalezcan la economía local.

Entre los logros que destaca se encuentra el fortalecimiento de la seguridad pública. Durante su gestión se incrementaron los salarios de bomberos y policías con el objetivo de retener al personal capacitado y ofrecer mayor estabilidad a los cuerpos de emergencia y seguridad que sirven a la comunidad.

El alcalde afirma que Somerton atraviesa una etapa de crecimiento que no se había visto en administraciones anteriores. Señala que la ciudad ha logrado atraer inversiones importantes y que su visión es ampliar el desarrollo hacia el área de La Mesa, un proyecto que considera estratégico para generar más actividad económica.

Anaya también atribuye parte del crecimiento de la ciudad a las relaciones institucionales que ha construido a lo largo de los años. Señala que esos vínculos han permitido que Somerton, pese a ser una ciudad pequeña, obtenga recursos y fondos para desarrollar diversos proyectos en beneficio de la comunidad.

En materia social, el alcalde asegura conocer de cerca las necesidades de los adultos mayores y de las familias de la ciudad. Destaca que sus raíces familiares en Somerton le han permitido comprender los desafíos que enfrentan los residentes y orientar sus decisiones de gobierno hacia las prioridades de la comunidad.

De cara al proceso electoral, Gerardo Anaya sostiene que su principal motivación para buscar un nuevo periodo al frente del Ayuntamiento es dar continuidad a los proyectos que, afirma, han impulsado el crecimiento de Somerton y mantener el ritmo de desarrollo económico que la ciudad ha experimentado durante los últimos años.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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