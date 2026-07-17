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Man behind troubled RivCo duck sanctuary arrested after 820 birds seized in SD County

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Published 8:40 PM

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KESQ) - More than 800 birds and two dogs were seized from the man behind a troubled Riverside County duck sanctuary following reports of neglect, San Diego County's Animal Services announced on Friday.

The 820 birds -- including 400 ducks -- were removed from a Valley Center property on Thursday. County animal services officers were tipped off by their counterparts in Riverside County after the property owner moved to Valley Center.

Animal control officers spent about 12 hours removing the animals and transporting them to the county's Bonita and Carlsbad animal shelters for treatment. he public can help by donating to the fund at
https://www.sddac.com/content/sdc/das/donate-volunteer/donate.html. Every dollar donated to the Spirit Fund goes directly to animal care -- none is used for administrative costs, the county says.

News Channel 3 spoke to the operator of that sanctuary, Howard Berkowitz, earlier this year when Riverside County took nearly 500 ducks from his property over in Anza.

San Diego County's chief veterinarian says officers found birds in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions.

Berkowitz was arrested on a Ramy warrant, but no criminal charges have been filed in either county.

Animal Services will continue to investigate, and next steps in the enforcement process are yet to be determined.

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