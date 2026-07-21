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How extreme heat can affect your sleep-and what you can do about it

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today at 11:53 AM
Published 11:23 AM

As temperatures continue to climb across the Coachella Valley, many residents are finding it harder to get a good night's sleep.

Health experts say hot weather can make it more difficult for the body to cool down, making it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep. Poor sleep over time can affect mood, concentration and overall health.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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