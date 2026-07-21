Skip to Content
News

Jornada electoral transcurre con buena participación ciudadana en San Luis, Arizona

By
New
Published 11:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – En un ambiente de tranquilidad y con una respuesta positiva por parte de la comunidad, este martes se llevaron a cabo las elecciones primarias en San Luis, Arizona, donde los ciudadanos acudieron a las urnas para elegir a los candidatos que avanzarán hacia la elección general.

Desde las primeras horas del día, se observó una constante afluencia de votantes en los distintos centros de votación, reflejando el interés de la población por participar en este importante ejercicio democrático.

La jornada se desarrolló de manera ordenada, sin incidentes de consideración y con una activa participación de residentes de la ciudad.

A las afueras de algunos centros de votación también fue notable la presencia de los diferentes candidatos y sus equipos de campaña, quienes instalaron sus carpas para saludar a los ciudadanos, distribuir información sobre sus propuestas y agradecer el respaldo de los electores, siempre respetando las disposiciones establecidas para la jornada electoral.

Las autoridades electorales informaron que, una vez concluido el horario de votación, iniciaría el conteo de las boletas, por lo que se espera que los primeros resultados preliminares comiencen a darse a conocer después de las 8:00 de la noche.

La expectativa entre candidatos, simpatizantes y ciudadanos permanece alta, ya que los resultados definirán quiénes representarán a sus respectivos partidos en la contienda electoral de noviembre.

La jornada de este martes reafirmó el compromiso cívico de la comunidad de San Luis, Arizona, que respondió favorablemente al llamado a participar en las urnas y fortalecer el proceso democrático de la ciudad.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.