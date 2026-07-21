Motorcyclists invited to burnish riding techniques, have fun on desert track

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (KESQ) - Motorcyclists seeking to sharpen their skills and enhance safety techniques on a professional track east of the Coachella Valley are invited to join expert riders during an end-of-summer event.

Compact Octane is slated for Sept. 5 and 6 at the 16-year-old Chuckwalla Valley Raceway, located at 25300 Rice Road in Desert Center.

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"We're not a motorcycle safety course,'' Compact Octane cofounder Matt Testa told City News Service. "We're a place where riders who already know how to operate a motorcycle can safely practice and improve."

He said that, unlike competitive racing events, the Stevenson Ranch- based organization's goal is to promote ego-free safety and professionalism, with prohibitions against racing, lap timing and trophies.

Riders must also follow strict passing rules, and failure to do so may result in removal.

With no oncoming traffic, intersections or speed limits, the Compact Octane environment is ideal to focus on one objective -- good riding, Testa said.

"We make sure riders have the equipment, advice, inspections and supervision they need,'' he said. "Chuckwalla also has medical services on- site in case of an emergency.''

Before anyone can take to the track, his or her bike must pass a technical inspection conducted by Motorsport Exotica. September's event will feature riding sessions at four experience levels, ranging from beginner to advanced. Orientations cover track safety, flag meanings, course layout, vision techniques, braking, shifting, body position and speed awareness.

"A lot of beginner riders show visible improvement the same day,'' Testa said.

More experienced riders are the first to receive on-track coaching focused on braking, traction management, smooth riding techniques and visual awareness.

"We prioritize teaching riders how to brake properly, manage traction, be smooth and know where to look,'' Testa said. "These are the fundamentals that keep riders alive on the streets.''

Participants are not required to own all of the necessary riding equipment, such as back protectors and leather suits, which can be loaned out.

Motorcycle rentals, Pirelli tire services with free mounting and balancing, and professional photography will also be available.

Each track day will follow a four-group rotation, with riders participating in 20-minute track sessions throughout the day.

All event participants must be at least 18, have a minimum of six months' riding experience and be comfortable operating a motorcycle, according to Testa.

He said that between 80 and 120 riders are anticipated each day of the two-day event.

Spectators are welcome to attend and visit the paddock to speak with riders during breaks.

"We see a fair number of people who start as guests and later register for future events,'' Testa said.

Admission to the raceway runs between $10 and $20 per person. Registration fees are $249 per rider.

Additional information is available at compactoctane.trackrabbit.com.