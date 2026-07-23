Big Bear bald eagle receives successful life-saving transfusion; condition remains critical

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KESQ) - The injured Big Bear bald eagle believed to be Jackie successfully received a life-saving transfusion earlier this week, according to the Ojai Raptor Center. The eagle remains in critical condition, and she continues to receive intensive care in the nonprofit's urgent care unit.

"A treatment plan has been developed to ensure we are covering all bases while we work to determine the cause of anemia. She is eating well, perching, and remains bright and strong," reads an update Thursday by the center. "While we are encouraged by the dedication and collaboration surrounding this case, it is still too early to predict the outcome. We know many of you are hoping for more answers, and so are we. Wildlife medicine often requires patience, and some answers simply take time."

According to the Friends of Big Bear Valley, the eagle continues to be alert, perching, eating both assisted and on her own. She is still severely anemic; they are unable to determine why.

The center said it expects to have another update on Monday.

The eagle was found injured over the weekend after being attacked by two other eagles.

"The eagle was found hanging around on the ground. So when we say grounded, that means they're not perched in a tree; it's not normal behavior because they do want to be perched in trees," said Jenny Vosard, of the non-profit Friends of Big Bear Valley.

On Monday, the Ojai Raptor Center confirmed the eagle is underweight but alert. She’s perching and eating with assistance.

Officials are awaiting test results to confirm whether the eagle is indeed Jackie. Based on information available and the circumstances surrounding the rescue, the patient is believed to be part of the well-known breeding pair from the Big Bear area.

If you would like to contribute to the eagle's rehabilitation, click here.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.