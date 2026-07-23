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Big rig fire causes traffic issues on eastbound I-10 near Jefferson Street

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 10:42 PM
Published 10:38 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Traffic is moving slowly on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 following a big rig fire.

The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. between Jefferson Street and Monroe Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, one lane is open.

Details remain limited; we've reached out to CAL FIRE and the California Highway Patrol for more information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

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