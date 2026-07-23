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Can window tint beat the heat?

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Published 11:21 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As triple-digit temperatures continue across the Coachella Valley, many drivers are turning to window tinting to help keep their vehicles cooler and protect against the sun's UV rays.

California law regulates how dark window tint can be, particularly on front side windows. We also spoke with law enforcement about what drivers should know before tinting their vehicles and how to make sure they stay within the law.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full story.

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Dakota Makinen

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