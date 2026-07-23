Former star athlete Elise Stein giving back to local community through coaching

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- With the sizzling summer months here in our desert, pools are a popular place to cool off.

But safety is always a concern, especially with children.

That's where Elise Stein comes in.

A former star athlete turned coach, Stein is giving back to the local community, while pursuing her passion of being in the pool.

Elise Stein was born to be in the water.

"I grew up fortunate enough to have a pool in the backyard and a mother that was dunking us just about as soon as she could. And all five of us kids are great, strong swimmers and never had a fear of the water," said Elise Stein.

A standout swimmer and water polo player at Palm Desert high school, winning multiple championships and earning a number of accolades, Stein went on to USC, where she won a national championship in 2018.

Now she's back home, coaching at Palm Desert and as a private instructor, doing both for the last six years.

"It means so much to me. I'm so happy to be home and helping out the kids, learning how to swim and really enjoying the water and it's not just a sport, but it's also a life skill," said Stein.

A life skill she gets to teach. Once a fierce competitor, Stein has channeled a more compassionate approach when it comes to coaching, blending both to be the best version of herself.

"Playing water polo and swimming has really helped me with this for sure. It's taught me lots of things and working with different levels and every kid is different. Everybody learns differently, so it's really important to pick up on what they need and how to help them advance. I want to make sure that they are having fun and enjoying the water," said Stein.

Working with the local youth has been rewarding for Stein, but it certainly takes a lot of patience, something she credits to her family.

"I have eight nieces and nephews and I have four older siblings, so I have a big family and have just always enjoyed working with kids," said Stein. "I definitely think it's a lot of fun. It's good."

You can follow Stein on Instagram @swimlessonswith_elise

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