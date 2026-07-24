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La San Diego Comic Con 2026 entra en su segundo dia

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN DIEGO (KYMA) – El viernes marca el segundo día de la San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026, y Telemundo 3 está allí para disfrutar de la diversión.

Se espera la asistencia de más de 135.000 aficionados durante el evento de cuatro días, el cual genera un impacto económico regional estimado en 160 millones de dólares.

Los organizadores señalan que la Comic-Con cuenta con más de 1.000 expositores, supera las 2.000 horas de programación y dispone de casi medio millón de pies cuadrados de espacio de exhibición, lo que la convierte en la convención más grande del mundo dedicada a los cómics y las artes populares.

Para las actividades del viernes en la Comic-Con, Amazon presentó adelantos de “Blade Runner 2099” y de la próxima temporada de “El Señor de los Anillos: Los Anillos de Poder” en el Hall H.

También en el Hall H, AMC ofreció avances de “The Vampire Lestat” y de la nueva temporada de “The Walking Dead: Dead City”, mientras que DC Studios presentó “Lanterns”, una serie de televisión sobre Linterna Verde ambientada en el DCU.

Además, Amazon MGM Studios está presentando en el Hall H “Spaceballs: The New One” —cuyo estreno en cines está previsto para abril de 2027—, contando con la presencia del elenco y el equipo de producción en el evento.

La SDCC 2026 se extenderá hasta el domingo 26 de julio. Para consultar el programa completo de eventos y paneles que tendrán lugar durante estos cuatro días, haga clic aquí.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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