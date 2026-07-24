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Protesters rally outside Indio CBP station after fatal ICE encounters

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Published 9:32 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — Dozens of demonstrators gathered Friday morning outside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection station in Indio, calling for an end to what organizers described as the "killing of migrants" during immigration enforcement operations.

The demonstration, organized by Comité Latino, Democrats of the Desert and several immigrant rights organizations, began at 8 a.m. Protesters waved American and Mexican flags, held signs condemning recent immigration enforcement actions and chanted slogans demanding justice for migrants.

Organizers said the rally was held in response to recent fatal encounters involving federal immigration agents, including the July 7 fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 52, during an ICE operation in Houston and the July 13 fatal shooting of Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, 26, in Maine. Both incidents have sparked protests across the country and renewed calls for greater accountability from federal immigration authorities.

Speakers accused Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection of using excessive force and called on the federal government to halt immigration raids and protect migrant communities.

The protest remained peaceful, with participants gathered along the sidewalk outside the CBP facility.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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