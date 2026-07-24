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Two people hospitalized after off-road vehicle crash near Banning

MGN
By
New
Published 9:45 PM

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - Two people were injured after a single-vehicle crash Friday night near Banning.

The crash was reported just before 7:20 p.m. on Potrero Road.

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According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash involved a Polaris side-by-side off-road vehicle traveling on a dirt road in the area.

The driver told authorities her brakes failed and that she and four passengers jumped out of the vehicle. The driver and three passengers suffered minor injuries, which police said was mostly road rash. A minor suffered a broken ankle.

A spokesperson for the tribe said two people were hospitalized.

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