Local Corgi headed to Europe to represent team USA

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — A Coachella Valley corgi is getting ready to take the international stage.

Mr. Corgington, a corgi born and raised in the Valley, has been selected to represent Team USA at Corgi Race Vilnius 2026 in Lithuania on August 15.

The event is one of the biggest corgi racing competitions in the world, bringing together corgis from across Europe for races, costume contests, barking competitions, and other challenges.

Mr. Corgington earned his spot after a remarkable comeback. His owners, Jenna Senescu and Zane Strong, said they always knew he had speed, but a serious injury nearly ended his racing career.

Strong said veterinarians once warned them that Mr. Corgington might never race again and could struggle to live a normal dog life.

After months of rehabilitation, including hydrotherapy, stem cell therapy, and other treatments recommended by his veterinarian, Mr. Corgington made his return to racing.

His comeback was on full display at Corgi Nationals at Santa Anita, where he competed against 175 corgis and finished in first place.

Senescu said Mr. Corgington exceeded all expectations during his return, racing multiple times in one day and proving he was ready to compete again.

The victory helped earn Mr. Corgington the nickname “The Comeback Kid” among his supporters.

Senescu said having Mr. Corgington represent the United States is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. She said the fact that he was chosen from dogs across the country to compete for Team USA is a huge honor.

Strong said the journey has been about more than racing. He said Mr. Corgington has built a community of supporters, including fellow “support pups” and sponsors who have followed his story since he was a puppy.

Now, the Valley corgi is preparing for his biggest race yet — carrying the support of his hometown with him to Lithuania.