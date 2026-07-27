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Arrest made in 2004 shooting that left Indio teen dead

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KESQ
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Published 9:26 PM

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. (KESQ) - An arrest has been made in a shooting 22 years ago that took the life of a 17-year-old Indio teenager.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Bermuda Dunes, was arrested on Friday, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office announced. County jail records show he is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The shooting happened on July 5, 2004, along the 52400 block of Avenida Obregon in La Quinta. Daniel Medina, 17, of Indio was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the initial investigation, a person of interest was identified; however, at the time there was insufficient evidence to support an arrest, and the case eventually went cold, authorities said.

As part of the Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing efforts to review unsolved homicide cases, investigators recently reexamined this case. During the review, several leads and follow-up tasks were identified, and the case was reopened.

Through this follow-up investigation, additional evidence was obtained, and the suspect was identified.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Master Investigator Robertson or Deputy Lucifora at (951) 955–2777.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.

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