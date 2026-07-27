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Big rig trailer overturns on I-10 in Whitewater, one injured

KESQ
By
New
Published 12:15 PM

WHITEWATER (CNS) - One person suffered minor injuries today in a collision involving a big rig and another vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 in Whitewater.

The crash was reported about 10 a.m. Monday near the Whitewater off-ramp, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said the trailer of the big rig overturned, but there were no reports of a hazardous materials spill. One person was taken to a hospital. All lanes are back open, after the California Highway Patrol reported the overturned trailer was blocking the No. 4 lane.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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