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Melanie requiere recursos para cirugía 

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Desde los cinco años de edad la pequeña Melanie enfrentaba constantes infecciones, finalmente el año pasado fue diagnosticada con espina bífida lo que compromete sus riñones sino se realiza una cirugía cuando antes, los procedimientos en instituciones públicas no son posibles por lo que su familia se encuentra recolectando recursos para realizarla de forma privada.

“En caso de qué ella se tuviera que quedar algún día más en el hospital o algo que saliera de este. El procedimiento que se le va a revisar es una reimplantación de uréteres y unas cistostomía” dijo Claudia Verónica madre de la niña.

Actualmente realiza de jueves a domingos la venta de hot dogs en la colonia Hidalgo, lo hace gracias a un carrito que le fue prestado  para recolectar recursos, son más de 90 mil pesos lo que requiere recolectar. 

Esta es la segunda cirugía que se practicará en dos años para evitar mayor daño y sus riñones no sufran consecuencias permanentes. 

La pequeña enfrenta actualmente una infección, permanentemente requiere una sonda lo que le impide hacer actividades cotidianas para niños de su edad. 

“A mí me gustaría que viniera a consumir, que yo poderle dar algo a cambio de su dinero, igual y si no pudieran venir de este, pues por ahí ya cree un GOfundME pues si se necesitaba lo podría comprar” destacó la madre de Melanie.

Usted puede sumarse a la causa a través de la página que creó su familia para generar apoyo entre ambas fronteras.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ayudame-a-salvar-mis-rinones-dgwha?attribution_id=sl:fe84c099-d85a-44be-9cdb-3127ffe89d51

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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