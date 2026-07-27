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PSUSD reminds families about vaccines

Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/08/2025
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Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/08/2025
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Published 1:48 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - As students prepare to return to the classroom, Palm Springs Unified School District is reminding families to make sure their children are up to date on required vaccinations and health records.

School officials say completing these requirements ahead of time can help families avoid delays before the first day of school.

Healthcare providers also encourage families to schedule appointments for vaccinations and sports physicals early, as clinics often see an increase in demand before the school year begins.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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