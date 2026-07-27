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Whats next for Prescott Preserve? Leaders hint at major update

KESQ
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Updated
today at 10:55 AM
Published 10:41 AM

PALM SPRINGS, CALIF. (KESQ)- The Prescott Preserve in Palm springs is marking four years since the former Mesquite Golf Course was transformed into a future desert nature preserve.

Phase 1 restoration is progressing with native plant cultivation and permitting, while major on the ground planting is scheduled for late 2026.

  • Target Area: Restoring 28 acres of valley floor habitat, focusing on 15 acres of desert dry wash woodland, 11 acres of Sonoran creosote bush scrub, and 2 acres of perimeter buffer. 
  • Funding: Backed by a $3,480,000 grant approved by the California Wildlife Conservation Board. 
  • Current Progress: Over 6,350 native plants are growing via the Nursery to Nature Pathway alongside ongoing irrigation and site planning.
  • Timeline: Large scale visible planting is planned for fall/winter 2026 when seasonal weather favors plant survival. 

Stay tuned for my full story at 5.

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Kiera McKinney

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