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Fantasy Lanes offers a way to beat the heat

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Updated
today at 9:52 PM
Published 9:49 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - It's time to hit the bowling alley. Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is offering Valley residents a way to get out of the heat and under the neon lights.

Organizers say the summertime matinee is kicking off at Fantasy Lanes. For those interested, their special laser bowling nights take place every Friday and Saturday. And if that's not enough to entice you, here is one thing that will scholarship money. Fantasy Lanes has its own student bowling league where winners may get some big payouts.

"All of this is all scholarship-based, so whatever money they win from tournaments, fundraisers, it all accumulates in a smart account once they graduate high school. It is all returned back to the bowler to whatever studies they decide, if it's a trade, if it's school, whatever it is," said Jose Rodriguez, bowling center manager for Fantasy Lanes.

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is also holding a series of other summertime promotions through the end of September.

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