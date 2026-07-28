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Karnas Law Realiza actividades para apoyar a estudiantes en regreso a clases en Yuma

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) – Con el objetivo de apoyar a las familias de la comunidad durante esta temporada de regreso a clases, el despacho Karnas Law llevó a cabo el día de ayer un exitoso evento en modalidad Drive Thru en sus oficinas de Yuma.

Durante la jornada, los primeros 100 estudiantes que acudieron al evento recibieron un certificado de regalo con valor de $25 dólares, otorgado por Karnas Law, para la compra de útiles escolares y así facilitar su preparación para el próximo ciclo escolar.

Además, gracias a la colaboración de Telemundo, los primeros 100 estudiantes también fueron beneficiados con una mochila escolar.

El evento reunió a decenas de familias que aprovecharon esta iniciativa comunitaria, diseñada para brindar apoyo económico y promover la educación entre los estudiantes de la región. La modalidad Drive Thru permitió una entrega organizada, ágil y segura, facilitando el acceso a los apoyos sin que las familias tuvieran que descender de sus vehículos.

Representantes de Karnas Law agradecieron la participación de la comunidad y destacaron la importancia de sumar esfuerzos con organizaciones y medios de comunicación para generar un impacto positivo en las familias locales.

Con acciones como esta, Karnas Law y Telemundo reafirman su compromiso con la comunidad de Yuma, impulsando iniciativas que contribuyen al bienestar de los estudiantes y respaldan a los padres de familia en la preparación del próximo regreso a clases.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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