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Measles outbreak leaves local doctors urging residents to revaccinate

MGN
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Updated
today at 3:58 PM
Published 3:22 PM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ)-- Local doctors are concerned that California has confirmed 52 measles cases so far this year, more than double the 25 cases reported in all of 2025.

These numbers include five confirmed cases here in Riverside County. Children ages 5 to 19 account for more than half of this year's confirmed cases, with four people requiring hospitalization.

Doctors say the vast majority of people infected were not vaccinated. Measles is a highly contagious virus, and doctors are predicting more cases. Healthcare professionals warn some age groups may need to get re-vaccinated.

"People born in the 60's may not have had an adequate vaccination. So they should either get re-vaccinated or have their antibodies checked. I was re-vaccinated, I did not have adequate antibodies," said Dr. Phyllis Ritchie CEO & Founder of P.S. Test 

Many public health officials say the US will soon lose its measles elimination status.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more information on the growing measles cases.

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