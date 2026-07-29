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Getting Results: Thousands of dollars raised, new air conditioning installed in family’s home after KESQ story

Nikita Potter
By
Updated
today at 12:09 PM
Published 12:00 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The story of a local grandmother in need has now reached thousands across the internet, and it all began with News Channel 3's coverage about the family's untimely air conditioning outage.

Earlier this month, News Channel 3 spoke with Nikita Potter, the granddaughter of 91-year-old Chuck Potter, who died in his home from heat exhaustion after the air conditioning unit failed. Potter was racing against the clock to install a new unit for her grandmother, Nona, with quotes between $20-30,000.

Potter told News Channel 3 her grandmother, Nona, was staying in hotels as they struggled to afford a new HVAC system.

After KESQ's story aired, social media influencer and philanthropist, Jimmy Darts, reached out to help the family and has since raised over $90,000 to assist.

Tune in this evening as News Channel 3 gets results and highlights the community's generosity.

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Athena Jreij

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