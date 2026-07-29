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IID issues Conservation Alert to Coachella Valley customers

IID
By
New
Published 4:10 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - The Imperial Irrigation District has issued a conservation alert starting today due to extreme heat in the Coachella Valley.

The alert was in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday through at least 10 p.m. Sunday to help reduce strain on the electric grid. The district is asking customers to voluntary reduce energy use between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m. Officials recommended that customers follow the following steps to conserve energy during the alert:

-- Avoid use of major appliances, including washers, dryers, dishwashers, pool pumps and electric vehicle chargers between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.;
-- Set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher when home;
-- Turn off unnecessary lights;
-- Use floor or ceiling fans when possible and turn them off when leaving a room, and
-- Close shades, blinds and drapes to help keep homes cooler.

The agency provides electricity to La Quinta, Indio, Bermuda Dunes, Coachella, Thousand Palms, Indio Hills, Sky Valley, Mecca, Thermal and Indian Wells.

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