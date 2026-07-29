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Multiple mobile homes catch fire in Desert Hot Springs, one person hospitalized

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 10:45 AM
Published 10:41 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. — Riverside County Fire Department crews responded to a fire involving multiple mobile homes Thursday in the 17700 block of Langlois Road in Desert Hot Springs.

According to Cal Fire, one mobile home was destroyed and two others sustained damage. Firefighters remained on scene for several hours conducting salvage and overhaul operations to ensure the fire was fully extinguished and to check for any remaining hot spots.

The agency said arriving crews encountered multiple double-wide trailers on fire and additional resources, including eight engines, a battalion chief and a truck were requested to assist at the scene.

Officials said no evacuation orders were issued during the incident.

One civilian was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. However, Cal Fire said it is unclear whether those injuries were directly related to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No additional information has been released.

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Dakota Makinen

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