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Palm Springs Unified to host transitional kindergarten resource fair ahead of new school year

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Published 11:51 AM

As thousands of students prepare to head back to the classroom next week, the Palm Springs Unified School District is helping families with incoming transitional kindergarten students get ready for the new school year.

The district will host its Transitional Kindergarten Resource Fair on Thursday July 30th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Desert Hot Springs High School.

The free event is designed to help families make a smooth transition into transitional kindergarten by connecting parents with valuable school and community resources. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about after-school programs and other services available to support students throughout the school year.

District officials encourage parents of new transitional kindergarten students to attend, ask questions, and gather information that can help their children get off to a successful start.

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