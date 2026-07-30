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Brush fire near Jefferson St causing traffic issues on eastbound I-10

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 6:03 PM
Published 5:52 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Crews are working to put out a brush fire near Jefferson Street that is causing traffic issues on the eastbound side of the Interstate 10.

The fire was first reported at around 5:10 p.m.

Details remain limited; however, according to the California Highway Patrol, the incident started as a tree fire that spread to the center divider.

As of 5:45 p.m., eastbound traffic is backed up near Cook Street.

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