Model charged in burglaries throughout LA County accused of thefts in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A 29-year-old woman arrested earlier this year for a series of dating app burglaries in Los Angeles County has been taken into custody again on suspicion of thefts in Indio, police announced.

Adva Lavie, also known as Mia Ventura, is accused in two separate grand theft investigations that occurred on April 12, 2025, at the same Airbnb rental located in the 43000 block of Spiaggia Place in Indio.

Police said both incidents involved separate victims who reported valuable personal property stolen after spending time with the suspect, whom they had met through social connections.

In the first case, the victim reported that approximately $25,000 worth of property, including a Rolex watch, had been stolen after Ladvie shared a room with the victim at the Airbnb. The victim

later learned the suspect's true identity. Investigators suspected the property was taken while the victim was away from the room.

At the time, the case was submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office but was declined for filing due to insufficient evidence, police said.

In the second case, a separate victim reported the theft of a silver Rolex valued at approximately $8,600, silver and black Louis Vuitton aviator sunglasses valued at approximately $700, and a black Louis Vuitton card holder valued at approximately $1,800.

During the investigation, detectives obtained interior home surveillance footage that allegedly captured the suspect removing the victim's property from his Tesla. Based on the evidence developed during the investigation, a felony warrant was issued for Lavie's arrest.

Lavie was arrested earlier this year after being accused of using dating apps to meet men and then burglarize their homes from 2023 to 2025, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Authorities said she was targeting older men, posing as a romantic companion on virtual dating platforms and social media.

She was on the run from October 2025 to March 2026, before being located and detained. Lavie was eventually charged with six felony counts, including first-degree residential burglary.

According to reports, she had been released from custody with an electronic ankle monitor after being arraigned but was arrested again for the Riverside County charges on Tuesday. The Beverly Hills Police Department noted that she was also in Lavie is also in violation of a court order.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office confirmed that Lavie was charged for the Indio case on April, but she did not show up at her scheduled arraignment on May 20. The judge issued an arrest warrant with bail set at $20,000.

There is currently not another court date set for another arraignment.

Authorities said Lavie's charges in LA County are separate from the Indio Police Department's investigation and should not be conflated with the Riverside County case.