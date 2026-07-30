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Person drowns in Palm Desert pool

MGN
By
Updated
today at 9:30 PM
Published 8:55 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - An investigation is ongoing after a person drowned in a pool Thursday afternoon in Palm Desert.

The incident was first reported at 4:30 p.m. in the 73000 block of Country Club Drive.

"Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive subject, who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition," wrote Sergeant Robert Martinez, spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

The person was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Additional details on the drowning report were not immediately available.

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