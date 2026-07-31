Skip to Content
News

42-year-old man arrested after standoff in Cathedral City

File Photo
KESQ
File Photo
By
New
Published 5:27 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A 42-year-old man was arrested following a standoff in Cathedral City Friday afternoon.

The incident started at around 1:00 p.m. on the 31200 block of Whispering Palms Trail.

Cathedral City Police said the Gang Impact Team attempted to serve an arrest warrant related to an assault with a deadly weapon investigation.

"The suspect refused to exit the residence despite repeated verbal commands. Outside the residence, announcements continued to be made while the suspect began calling 911," reads a CCPD news release. "A Crisis Negotiator (CNT) responded to the Dispatch center and continued telephone contact with the suspect, however he continued to refuse to surrender."

The SWAT team was activated, however, the suspect surrendered before their arrival.

There were no additional details available on the original assault investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.