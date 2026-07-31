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911 lines down in Palm Springs, Cathedral City

Pixabay
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Updated
today at 5:50 PM
Published 5:31 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - 911 lines are down in Palm Springs and Cathedral City, the department announced Friday afternoon.

Palm Springs said its 911 calls are being routed to the California Highway Patrol. If you need immediate assistance from the Palm Springs Police Department, you are asked to contact their Dispatch Center directly at 760-327-1441 or 760-323-8116.

Cathedral City said if you have an emergency: text 911; call 760-770-0300. Emergency services are fully operational - dispatchers are standing by on the business line.

The departments said they are working with our service provider to restore normal 911 service as quickly as possible and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

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