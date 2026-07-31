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911 lines restored in Palm Springs, Cathedral City

Pixabay
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Updated
today at 1:27 AM
Published 5:31 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - 911 lines have been restored in Palm Springs and Cathedral City following an outage that started Friday afternoon.

The Palm Springs and Cathedral City police departments announced 911 was back shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

CCPD noted that if you experience any issues when dialing 911, contact your cellular service provider or notify the Cathedral City Police Department through their non-emergency line.

The outage started shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Friday. There was no word on the cause.

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