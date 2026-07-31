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Federal SNAP cuts could increase demand across the valley

KESQ
By
New
Published 8:53 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Federal cuts in health care and food assistance in last year's Big Beautiful Bill Act are starting to be felt across the country and right here at home.

New work requirements are now in effect, and some people are losing benefits. Our Telemundo anchor Hernan Quintas explains how the FIND Regional Food Bank is stepping up to try and help those in need.

For a list of Family Resource Centers in Riverside County, visit https://rccfc.org/about-family-resource-centers

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Hernán Quintas

Hernán Quintas es actualmente presentador y reportero de noticias Telemundo 15

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