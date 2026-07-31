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William Shatner says his metal band is set to play at Coachella festival in 2027

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today at 5:59 PM
Published 4:54 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) An iconic actor is announcing his future at one of the desert's biggest music festivals. William Shatner, best known for playing Captain Kirk in Star Trek, says he is set to play at the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. 

The 95-year-old actor told CNN's Elex Michaelson he is booked to play at the festival with his heavy metal band. 

Coachella is set to return to the Empire Polo Club April 9-11, and April 16-18. Shatner will turn 96 in March.

Shatner's band, The *uckers, will make its debut at Riot Fest in Chicago in September. The band also features Marcus Nand, Phil Soussan, Britt Lightning, and Fred Aching.

Shatner recently revealed he and his daughter were battling stage 4 cancer at the same time. Both are now cancer-free.

The actor also holds a record for being the oldest person to visit space, back in 2021 when he was 90 years old.

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