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Fire burns two mobile homes in Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:36 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire has damaged at least two mobile homes and spread to nearby vegetation in Desert Hot Springs Monday evening.

The fire was first reported at around 6:40 p.m. on the 14700 block of Palm Drive.

A 2nd alarm was requested, bringing in additional resources to the incident. The Palm Springs and Cathedral City fire departments have been called in to assist.

Southern California Edison was also called in due to power lines down.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

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Jesus Reyes

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