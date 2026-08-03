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Fire damages three mobile homes in Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 9:56 PM
Published 7:36 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire has damaged at least three mobile homes and spread to nearby vegetation in Desert Hot Springs Monday evening.

The fire was first reported at around 6:40 p.m. on the 14700 block of Palm Drive, inside the Skys Haven community.

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Battalion Chief Ryan Kirby said the fire started in the rear of one of the mobile homes and spread to two other mobile homes.

A 2nd alarm was requested, bringing in additional resources to the incident. The Palm Springs and Cathedral City fire departments were called in to assist. Southern California Edison was also called in due to power lines down; crews were able to mitigate the issue.

The fire was contained by 8:45 p.m.

No injuries have been reported. The Red Cross was requested, but there was no word on whether anyone was displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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