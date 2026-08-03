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New Agua Caliente fuel station expands low-cost gas options in Coachella Valley

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Published 4:01 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Drivers in Palm Springs have another place to fill up as the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians has officially opened its second Agua Caliente Fuel station, expanding fuel options in the Coachella Valley while offering prices below California's statewide average.

The new station, located at the corner of Dinah Shore Drive and Lawrence Crossley Road, opened Saturday. Fuel prices posted ahead of opening included regular gasoline at $5.13 per gallon, placing it among the least expensive options in Palm Springs.

The opening comes as California continues to report some of the highest gas prices in the country and amid the ongoing war in Iran. According to GasBuddy, the statewide average remains well above the national average, making lower-priced stations especially attractive for local drivers.

In addition to fuel, the new facility features a convenience store, 24 gas pumps and a gaming area with 90 slot machines.

Because the station is owned and operated by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, revenue generated by the business supports tribal government operations, community programs and infrastructure projects.

The Palm Springs station is also part of a broader expansion. The tribe is constructing a third Agua Caliente Fuel station in Cathedral City.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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