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No injuries reported after plane makes emergency landing at Thermal airport

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Published 3:31 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - A plane made an emergency landing Monday afternoon at the Thermal airport.

The incident was first reported at around 2:45 p.m. Authorities said a small personal aircraft was experiencing an alternator fire, prompting an emergency landing at Thermal Airport.

The fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived at the scene just before 3:00 p.m. A CAL FIRE spokesperson confirmed the scene is all clear.

Three people were aboard the aircraft. No injuries were reported.

Palm Springs International Airport temporarily halted air traffic traveling to Thermal Airport. Air traffic has since resumed.

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Jesus Reyes

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