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Podcaster close to model/influencer accused in Indio grand theft speaks out

Adva Lavie
LASD
Adva Lavie
By
Updated
today at 11:07 AM
Published 10:33 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A former colleague of Adva Lavie, a model and influencer arrested for grand theft in Riverside and LA counties, is speaking out about his interaction with the woman.

Michael Sartain, a podcast host based in Las Vegas, says he hosted Lavie, who went by the alias 'Mia Ventura' on his show Access Vegas. During the 2024 election episode, Sartain accuses Lavie of stealing the credit cards and cash of fellow panelists while on the show. 

Lavie was arrested last week for two separate grand theft investigations in Indio that occurred on April 12, 2025, at the same Airbnb rental located in the 43000 block of Spiaggia Place in Indio during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

Police said both incidents involved separate victims who reported valuable personal property stolen after spending time with the suspect, whom they had met through social connections.

Tune in this evening as News Channel 3 speaks with Sartain on the allegations and the long string of thefts he's accusing Lavie of.

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Athena Jreij

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