Skip to Content
News

Rep. Raul Ruiz introduces bipartisan bill to strengthen community health workforce

Pixabay
By
New
Published 2:03 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Reps. Raul Ruiz (CA-25), and Gus Bilirakis (FL-12) have introduced the Developing the Community Health Workforce Act, bipartisan legislation designed to strengthen the workforce at federally qualified health centers.

The congressman says the bill would improve recruitment and retention through expanded loan repayment programs, create workforce pipeline initiatives, expand training partnerships between community health centers and hospitals, and increase the behavioral health workforce serving FQHC patients.

Supporters say the legislation aims to address ongoing staffing shortages at community health centers and improve access to care in rural and underserved communities.

The bill is supported by Advocates for Community Health, the National Association of Community Health Centers, and Health Center Partners of Southern California.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.