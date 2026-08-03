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Search continues for Burger Box hit and run suspect 

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 10:21 AM
Published 10:20 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The search continues tonight for the car suspected of driving into Indio's Burger Box restaurant early Sunday morning. 

Video footage released by the restaurant shows a white truck driving into the iconic landmark before fleeing the scene. 

Owner Anthony Ruiz says he received a call around 7:50 a.m. about the crash. When he arrived, a police officer told him the incident was a hit-and-run, and the driver and vehicle were no longer at the scene.

The restaurant was quickly boarded up as the business began assessing the damage.

The timing is especially difficult for Ruiz and his family. Burger Box was just 10 days away from celebrating its one-year anniversary since reopening.

The Indio Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's non-emergency line at 760-391-4051.

Stay tuned for my full story tonight at 6.

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Kiera McKinney

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